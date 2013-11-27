The Law Offices of Sidkoff, Pincus & Green, P.C. Announces Bad Faith Claim Litigation Services- December, 2013

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2013 -- The attorneys at The Law Offices of Sidkoff, Pincus & Green, P.C. (“SPG”) are handling bad faith insurance claims in Philadelphia and the surrounding region. Insurance companies have a duty to provide compensation for legitimate claims brought by insured parties. Under Pennsylvania law, “bad faith” is established by showing that: (1) the insurer did not have a reasonable basis for denying benefits under the policy; and (2) the insurer knew or recklessly disregarded its lack of a reasonable basis for denying the claim. If an individual believes that his or her insurance company has acted with bad faith in handling your claim, feel free to contact the bad faith insurance attorneys of SPG.



Those interested in contacting The Law Offices of Sidkoff, Pincus & Green, P.C. to handle a bad faith lawsuit in Philadelphia can reach an SPG attorney by calling (215) 574-0600. The law firm offers flexible appointments, scheduling initial consultations at no cost to their potential bad faith insurance clients. Under the law, a successful bad faith claimant may be entitled to full payment of the claim plus an award of an amount equal to the prime rate of interest plus 3% and punitive damages.



About SPG

SPG was founded in 1958 and is one of the oldest law firms in Philadelphia. Having recently surpassed its 55th anniversary, SPG believes that its longevity stems from its attorneys’ passion, skills, and results.



For more information about one of the Philadelphia bad faith lawyers at SPG, please visit http://www.greatlawyers.com/ or call (215) 574-0600.