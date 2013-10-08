The Law Offices of Sidkoff, Pincus & Green, P.C. Announces Commercial Litigation Services for October

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- The Law Offices of Sidkoff, Pincus & Green, P.C. (“SPG”) is pleased to announce they will be offering commercial litigation services for businesses and individuals in Pennsylvania and New Jersey this October. SPG knows business law, and routinely handles both transactional matters and commercial litigation. The commercial lawyers of Philadelphia at SPG have provided counsel in litigation areas such as breach of contract, antitrust, copyright and trademark infringement, shareholder rights, breach of fiduciary duty, restrictive covenants and tortious interference matters.



SPG’s approach to commercial litigation is as follows: (1) know the law; (2) know the facts; (3) be prepared; (4) define the themes that will control the litigation at the outset of each case; and (5) where appropriate, be aggressive, tough, and fearless. In other words, the commercial lawyers of Philadelphia at SPG work to help achieve the best results for their clients, and their many decades of being commercial lawyers in Philadelphia have informed them of the path to victory in court. SPG also provides services related to contract negotiations and corporate counseling to its business clients.



Over the years, the commercial lawyers of Philadelphia at SPG have provided legal guidance to clients in almost every type of commercial matter. SPG works closely with its clients to understand the unique business environment in which they operate, to formulate resolutions of their disputes, and to identify cost-effective and efficient legal strategies for achieving their specific goals. SPG represents business of all sizes, along with individuals who are in need of counsel regarding business matters.



About SPG

SPG was founded in 1958 and is one of the oldest law firms in Philadelphia. Having recently surpassed its 55th anniversary, SPG believes that its longevity stems from its attorneys’ passion, skills, and results.



For more information about one of the Philadelphia commercial attorneys at SPG, please visit http://www.greatlawyers.com/ or call 215-574-0600.