The Law Offices of Sidkoff, Pincus & Green, P.C. Announces Commercial Litigation Services - November, 2013

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- The Law Offices of Sidkoff, Pincus & Green, P.C. (“SPG”), is pleased to announce that its business attorneys are offering commercial litigation services. SPG’s business attorneys offer commercial legal services to clients of all sizes, from sole proprietorships and small family owned businesses, to large private and public corporations. The Philadelphia firm is capable of handling a broad range of business litigation and also has a record of assisting its business clients in commercial transactions.



The Philadelphia commercial lawyers at The Law Offices of Sidkoff, Pincus & Green, P.C. have been sought out by corporate clients and other attorneys to assist with local cases as Philadelphia and Pennsylvania local counsel. The business attorneys at SPG also provide counseling, strategic planning and advice to corporations, partnerships and other forms of businesses.



The ethic of SPG’s business attorneys in Philadelphia consistently results in high quality, innovative, and aggressive services, performed in a cost-effective, efficient manner. Moreover, at SPG, they make every effort to understand more than just the law. SPG’s commercial lawyers in Philadelphia work hard to ensure that the advice they offer and the strategies they deploy fit the unique needs of their clients.



About SPG

SPG was founded in 1958 and is one of the oldest law firms in Philadelphia. Having recently surpassed its 55th anniversary, SPG believes that its longevity stems from its attorneys’ passion, skills, and results.



For more information about one of the Philadelphia commercial lawyers at SPG, please visit http://www.greatlawyers.com/ or call (215) 574-0600.