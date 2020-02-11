The Law Offices of Vincent J. Ciecka, P.C., Advises on How to Help Avoid Winter Car Accidents

Pennsauken, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2020 -- According to the Federal Highway Administration, more than 100,000 people every year suffer injuries in car accidents on snow or ice-covered roads across the U.S. The car accident lawyers at The Law Offices of Vincent J. Ciecka, P.C. want to help residents of South Jersey and the Philadelphia area avoid the potentially life-altering effects of vehicle collisions during the winter season.



Taking a few simple precautions can help protect drivers, their passengers, other motorists, and pedestrians from harm during winter storms or other less-than-ideal road conditions. First, it's important to have vehicles checked every season by a professional mechanic to make sure they are safe for travel and tires have the proper amount of tread to avoid slippage.



It's also crucial to leave ample time for travel to account for inclement winter weather and potential hazards, such as slow-moving or stalled traffic. Drivers also should take the time to thoroughly clean off their entire vehicles before hitting the road, making sure to scrape all ice and snow off the windshield for maximum visibility.



Decreasing speed and increasing following distance on the road will help drivers to react to changes in conditions, sudden stops, or swerves by other vehicles or obstructions in the road. Keeping cell phones and other distractions stored away while driving will also ensure maximum attention is paid to the road at all times.



If a collision occurs or a vehicle incurs damage from road debris hitting a windshield, drivers should pull over to a safe place, assess the damage, and report the problem to the proper authorities immediately.



Individuals who are injured in a winter car accident due to another driver's negligence can find the legal support they need to pursue damages by calling the South Jersey personal injury lawyers at The Law Offices of Vincent J. Ciecka, P.C. Their experienced team of attorneys can be reached by phone, or by filling out a contact form on their website.



About The Law Offices of Vincent J. Ciecka, P.C.:

The Law Offices of Vincent J. Ciecka was established as a people focused personal injury law firm. The firm treats its clients with the utmost care and respect. They work with their clients to get the best results possible. The firm provides legal representation throughout Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and surrounding counties, and all areas of Central and Southern New Jersey. The Law Offices of Vincent J. Ciecka focus only on handling injury cases in the practice areas of personal injury and workers compensation. Vincent J. Ciecka, P.C., has over four decades of experience providing the highest level of strategic legal representation for all facets of personal injury and workers compensation cases, having taken part in extensive past cases dealing with insurance companies and courts alike. They have successfully represented more than 10,000 injured accident victims over the past 40 years. Individuals that have been hurt and need help, should call 856-283-0589 or reach them at https://www.ciecka.com and they will fight for them to make a full medical and financial recovery so they can get back to their lifestyle as soon as possible.