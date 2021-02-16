The Law Offices of Vincent J. Ciecka, P.C. Announces Vincent J. Ciecka and Michael Sussen Named in South Jersey Magazine as Awesome Attorneys 2020

Pennsauken, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/16/2021 -- The Law Offices of Vincent J. Ciecka, P.C. is proud to announce that Vincent J. Ciecka and Michael Sussen have been named Awesome Attorneys 2020 by South Jersey Magazine for their work as personal injury lawyers in South Jersey.



Mr. Ciecka is the firm's principal attorney and owner and has been practicing law for over four decades. As a law student, he worked at an insurance agency working on personal injury claims so that he could understand how insurance companies interact with clients. As an attorney, Mr. Ciecka leverages what he learned researching insurance companies' claims to protect individuals who have suffered a personal injury.



Mr. Sussen has spent more than 25 years in the legal industry helping individuals who have been injured. He discovered his passion for the law at a young age, and after attending George Washington University and the University of Pennsylvania, he graduated with his J.D. from Rutgers University. Mr. Sussen has been with the firm since 1992 and has exemplified what it means to be simultaneously tenacious in the courtroom and compassionate with clients.



The Awesome Attorneys 2020 list by the South Jersey Magazine acknowledges those legal professionals who advocate for their clients, consistently delivering results on behalf of South Jersey residents who require legal assistance. Attorneys are nominated to the list through a survey of major law firms and attorneys offices operating in the region and finalized by the magazine for a wide range of legal specializations, including personal injury, bankruptcy, criminal defense, domestic violence, and more.



To find out more about the accident lawyers at The Law Offices of Vincent J. Ciecka, visit https://www.ciecka.com.



About The Law Offices of Vincent J. Ciecka, P.C.

The Law Offices of Vincent J. Ciecka was established in 1976 as a people focused personal injury law firm. The firm treats its clients with the utmost care and respect, and works with their clients to get the best results possible. The firm provides legal representation throughout Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and surrounding counties, and all areas of Central and Southern New Jersey. The Law Offices of Vincent J. Ciecka focus only on handling injury cases in the practice areas of personal injury and workers compensation. Vincent J. Ciecka, P.C., has over four decades of experience providing the highest level of strategic legal representation for all facets of personal injury and workers compensation cases, having taken part in extensive past cases dealing with insurance companies and courts alike.



Individuals that have been hurt and need help, call 856-972-7220 or reach them at https://www.ciecka.com and they will fight for them so they can get back to their lifestyle without having to deal with the insurance companies.