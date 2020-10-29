The Law Offices of Vincent J. Ciecka, P.C. Available to Help with Workers' Compensation Cases Throughout Fall 2020 and Beyond

Pennsauken, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2020 -- The Law Offices of Vincent J. Ciecka, P.C., a South Jersey workers' compensation law firm, is currently scheduling consultations with individuals who have been injured or fallen ill while at work. With the recent change in the NJ Workers' Compensation Act, essential workers are entitled to workers' compensation benefits if exposed to COVID-19 since March 9, 2020.



Under the old rules, any worker infected with COVID-19 was required to prove that he or she got sick while working. However, Senate Bill 2380, a recently passed law, establishes a presumption that any essential worker who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 contracted the virus while on the job. This presumption has shifted the responsibility for proving where the worker was infected from the claimant to the employer, which means that more individuals might be eligible for workers' compensation benefits.



SB 2380 divides eligible essential workers into four categories. The first category defines explicitly public safety workers, first responders, and emergency personnel. The second category includes workers who provide essential services, such as healthcare, medical care, emergency transportation, social services, and other care services. The third category requires that the workers work closely with the public where they could theoretically be exposed to the virus. The bill also establishes a fourth category designed to cover those workers who have been deemed "essential" by executive order or other public authority.



A unique feature of SB 2380 is that it allows the retroactive application of the law to cases where an essential worker contracted COVID-19 March 9, 2020, or later, which includes any pending workers' compensation case.



To find out more about the recent change in legislation or schedule a consultation with a Camden County workers' compensation attorney, visit https://www.ciecka.com.



About The Law Offices of Vincent J. Ciecka, P.C.

The Law Offices of Vincent J. Ciecka was established in 1976 as a people focused personal injury law firm. The firm treats its clients with the utmost care and respect, and works with their clients to get the best results possible. The firm provides legal representation throughout Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and surrounding counties, and all areas of Central and Southern New Jersey. The Law Offices of Vincent J. Ciecka focus only on handling injury cases in the practice areas of personal injury and workers compensation. Vincent J. Ciecka, P.C., has over four decades of experience providing the highest level of strategic legal representation for all facets of personal injury and workers compensation cases, having taken part in extensive past cases dealing with insurance companies and courts alike.



Individuals that have been hurt and need help, call 856-972-7220 or reach them at https://www.ciecka.com and they will fight for them so they can get back to their lifestyle without having to deal with the insurance companies.