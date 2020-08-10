The Law Offices of Vincent J. Ciecka, P.C. Booking Workers' Compensation Cases Immediately

Pennsauken, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/10/2020 -- The Law Offices of Vincent J. Ciecka, P.C., a South Jersey law firm specializing in workers' compensation cases, is currently booking consultations for workers who have been injured on the job and need help receiving the benefits they deserve. Unlike other areas of the law – such as divorce, civil suits, and corporate – there are no upfront costs associated with filing a workers' compensation case. In fact, the attorneys can only be paid through what's known as a "contingency fee."



A contingency fee is always collected at the end of a case, following a judgment or settlement. While this may appear to limit the quality of the attorney that chooses to work on contingency, it also helps ensure that those who are legitimately interested in helping protect the rights of injured workers are working on the case.



At the end of the case, a workers' compensation attorney is awarded their fee by the judge. Typically, the judge grants the lawyer a fee that amounts to twenty percent of the final settlement. The client never has to pay anything more than twenty percent and, in some cases, insurance companies may help to pay the fee as well. However, clients don't have to pay a dime if they don't win the case.



Part of the reason why workers' compensation lawyers are required to work on contingency is to provide access to legal representation to those who are hurt while at work. Some might prefer to forgo filing their case to keep from dealing with the extra stress, but there have been numerous cases where denied benefits have been overturned by appeal. Although the New Jersey workers' compensation system was designed to protect workers, it isn't always the easiest to navigate without assistance, which is why having access to an experienced attorney is so necessary.



