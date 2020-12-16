The Law Offices of Vincent J. Ciecka, P.C. Continues to Be Available for Clients Throughout the COVID-19 Pandemic

Pennsauken, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2020 -- The Law Offices of Vincent J. Ciecka, P.C. is available to meet the needs of those who require the assistance of a personal injury lawyer in South Jersey. As the pandemic continues to unfold, the team continues to support new and existing clients by adhering to current social distancing guidance and keeping apprised of changes in the industry, both due to COVID-19 and recent developments in the law.



To protect clients and staff, the Law Offices of Vincent J. Ciecka, P.C. has implemented CDC guidance to minimize the risk of transmitting COVID-19. The attorneys know how important it is to a client to have all aspects of their case's litigation handled and have seamlessly transitioned those steps online to help obtain a verdict as quickly as possible. They are moving cases forward, keeping in contact with clients, monitoring client progress, and answering interrogatories. Attorneys also continue to conduct depositions, hearings, motions, arbitrations, mediations, settlement conferences, status conferences, and all litigation procedures needed to get each case to trial or resolved as soon as possible. Current and new clients can count on their staff to be there for them immediately when an accident occurs and throughout until it is finalized.



Since each case is unique, the staff has directed efforts to support clients from the time of their accident onward while minimizing the risk of contracting COVID-19 as much as possible. To that end, clients can now contact the firm virtually anytime, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If they wish to, clients can still meet personally with staff members, as the firm has implemented recommended protocols to keep them safe from COVID-19.



About The Law Offices of Vincent J. Ciecka, P.C.

The Law Offices of Vincent J. Ciecka was established in 1976 as a people focused personal injury law firm. The firm treats its clients with the utmost care and respect, and works with their clients to get the best results possible. The firm provides legal representation throughout Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and surrounding counties, and all areas of Central and Southern New Jersey. The Law Offices of Vincent J. Ciecka focus only on handling injury cases in the practice areas of personal injury and workers compensation. Vincent J. Ciecka, P.C., has over four decades of experience providing the highest level of strategic legal representation for all facets of personal injury and workers compensation cases, having taken part in extensive past cases dealing with insurance companies and courts alike.



