The Law Offices of Vincent J. Ciecka, P.C. Discusses Why Giving Businesses Legal Immunity Will Negatively Impact Reopening the Economy

Pennsauken, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2020 -- From being New Jersey's choice when needing an accident lawyer to medical malpractice and other injury-related cases, the legal team at the Law Offices of Vincent J. Ciecka, P.C. has witnessed many laws be enforced over the years. With states opening up, questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 lawsuits and how they will pan out have been on many people's minds — including their team of lawyers. In their most recent blog, the Law Offices of Vincent J. Ciecka, P.C. discussed the unevenly distributed enforcement of regulative measures and the legal immunity many government levels have granted to negligent businesses.



In their blog, they mention how the legal immunity that the government on local and state levels is giving to healthcare-related enterprises is particularly concerning. This cause for concern is directly related to the health industry and how poor management during a pandemic such as this is genuinely life-threatening. For example, many nursing homes have become harmful for seniors as precautions aren't enforced or put in place at all. By limiting the retributions and possibility to find these organizations responsible for preventable injuries and death, the lives of the people are shown to matter less than the depth of a company's pockets.



Outside of the healthcare industry, some businesses across the nation are neglecting health and safety. This negligence is putting entire groups of workers at severe risk. One particular example is that of the meat industry, and how the lack of proper safety has led to massive spikes in communities that rely on those jobs to survive.



In general, COVID-19 regulations have varied from state to state. This is problematic in its own right due to inconsistency, but even on the state level, it is evident that the enforcement of these regulations has not been thorough. By combining this lack of state and federal regulation enforcement with the excessive limiting on liability cases, the government has created a dangerous precedent concerning corporate money and its value over the average constituent's livelihood.



Overall, the Law Offices of Vincent J. Ciecka, P.C. has observed the emergence of legal shifts during COVID-19 both up close and afar. They have seen the negative impacts these business immunities have had on the average working-class family, and strive to assist those in need of a personal injury lawyer in South Jersey and the surrounding areas, especially related to the pandemic. Potential clients are encouraged to contact their office today to learn more about what they can do for cases related to COVID-19.



