The Law Offices of Vincent J. Ciecka, P.C. Sheds Light on How Distracted Driving Cases Are Still Rising

Pennsauken, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/11/2021 -- During this time of the year, as the weather is warmer, some might say it is increasingly inviting for social opportunities. With the threat of snow no longer being around, there is not as much to stop the masses from gathering, whether it means going to the shore, a pool, or at a bar and restaurant. Although COVID-19 has still limited some drivers from going places, the fact of the matter is that distracted driving cases are still rising. With that in mind, the Law Offices of Vincent J. Ciecka, P.C. would like to shed some light on this issue.



With COVID-19 vaccines becoming more readily available, a larger percentage of the population is now protected against the virus. With that said, an increasing number of people are now comfortable being out and about.



With more drivers on the road, eager to meet up with friends or family they have not seen in some time, comes a rising number of distracted driving cases. Distracted driving refers not only to being distracted visually but also cognitively and manually. In essence, cognitive distracted driving refers to being focused on something other than the task at hand, driving. Manual, meanwhile, is when one removes their hands from the steering wheel. By not being entirely committed to the responsibility of driving a motor vehicle, the driver's safety is put at risk, as is anyone else on the road at that time.



Luckily, the Law Offices of Vincent J. Ciecka, P.C. is a trusted personal injury firm available for clients in both South Jersey and Philadelphia. Its team of accident lawyers has a notable amount of experience and accreditation behind them, with the owner and principal attorney, Vincent J. Ciecka, practicing for more than 40 years now. If affected by someone who was distracted while driving, finding the right personal injury lawyer is of utmost importance.



About The Law Offices of Vincent J. Ciecka, P.C.

The Law Offices of Vincent J. Ciecka was established in 1976 as a people focused personal injury law firm. The firm treats its clients with the utmost care and respect, and works with their clients to get the best results possible. The firm provides legal representation throughout Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and surrounding counties, and all areas of Central and Southern New Jersey. The Law Offices of Vincent J. Ciecka focus only on handling injury cases in the practice areas of personal injury and workers compensation. Vincent J. Ciecka, P.C., has over four decades of experience providing the highest level of strategic legal representation for all facets of personal injury and workers compensation cases, having taken part in extensive past cases dealing with insurance companies and courts alike.



