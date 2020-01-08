The Law Offices of Vincent J. Ciecka, P.C. Warns Homeowners of the Increased Fire Risks During the Winter Season

Pennsauken, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2020 -- It's hard to believe that the magical months of December and January are also the peak months of residential fires, but it's true. Come wintertime, every part of the home becomes a fire hazard, from the holiday decorations to the heating system. The Law Offices of Vincent J. Ciecka, P.C. urge all homeowners to check and eliminate any fire hazards in their homes to prevent expensive fire damage repairs and serious personal injuries from occurring.



Most families don't strip their houses of holiday decorations and discard their Christmas trees as soon as the holidays end. In fact, some people choose to keep their decorations intact for a few weeks or months after the fact. However, holiday decorations are the leading cause of residential fires during wintertime. Decorations are either made of synthetic materials that easily burn (such as ornaments, tinsel, garlands, and more) or provide heat and flames that start a fire in the first place. Candles that are left unattended or placed too close to flammable objects are known to start at least one-third of house fires during the winter months.



An uncommon, but significantly more dangerous culprit, of a house fire, is the Christmas tree. Families that hang on to their Christmas trees well past the holiday festivities may not realize their trees have dried out and become a fire hazard. Fire safety officials recommend disposing of Christmas trees once the needles start falling to avoid being a victim of a Christmas tree fire.



It's normal to have the furnaces blasting during the coldest months of the year in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. However, heaters that aren't regularly cleaned or serviced could be dangerous. Excessive dust, serious wear and tear, and other damages can turn every heater into a fire hazard. It's important that all homeowners schedule an annual maintenance service and regularly test their fire alarms to keep their homes safe.



The trusted catastrophic injury lawyers of Philadelphia at the Law Offices of Vincent J. Ciecka, P.C. encourage all residents to start their new years happy and healthy by performing a fire-safety check in each of their homes.



About The Law Offices of Vincent J. Ciecka, P.C.

