The Lawyers at Liever, Hyman & Potter, P.C. Offer Professional Legal Counsel to Victims of Nursing Home Abuse and Their Families

Reading, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2020 -- Nursing homes are places which should be dedicated to the health, well-being, and comfort of elderly and infirm residents. The medical staff and caretakers are responsible for ensuring that each resident receives the appropriate level of care; however, sometimes, the quality of care in nursing homes diminishes to the point of abuse and negligence. The Philadelphia nursing abuse lawyers at Liever, Hyman & Potter, P.C., have provided legal representation for victims of nursing home abuse and their families over the years. They are ready to fight for their clients' rights when mistreatment, neglect, injuries and death happen, and they will seek appropriate compensation for their injuries, damages, and losses.



The signs of nursing abuse and neglect can include bedsores, malnutrition, physical harm, emotional damage, and many other issues, sometimes tragically resulting in death. This abuse is particularly devastating because it should be entirely preventable by the nursing home that is responsible for providing appropriate care for each resident. Improper hiring procedures, insufficient staff training, and understaffed facilities can leave residents physically, mentally, and emotionally at risk.



Nursing homes are required to screen and conduct background checks for all staff members prior to hiring to make sure that they are in compliance with applicable rules and regulations. Nursing home staff members should also have the appropriate qualifications, such as experience and training, necessary to perform the job correctly. Whenever staff is unqualified to do the job and/or not properly trained and/or possibly even untrained, there is a risk of both intentional and unintentional neglect, improper medication dispensing, and other serious problems.



Another issue that sometimes confronts nursing homes is that of understaffed facilities, which can result in care and treatment delays and which can in some cases lead to devastating consequences. Understaffing can also lead to patient-to-staff member issues, which, in turn can lead to staff burnout, elevated stress levels, and inattentiveness to residents who need timely care each day. If residents or family members are suspicious of nursing home negligence, they should call the Pennsylvania medical malpractice lawyer s and abuse attorneys at Liever, Hyman & Potter today.



