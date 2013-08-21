Nanjing, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- Recently, the Shanghai TV station has inspected for 13 brands of taps. However, people have found that Tapso.co.uk there are nine brands of water taps such as Kitchen Taps has already exceed the national standard of lead precipitation. The expert from website http://www.tapso.co.uk/ which is the best manufacturer for water taps such as Bathroom Sink Taps and Kitchen Taps has said that the exceeding of the lead has already become an open secret of this industry.



August 8, the reporter has already visited the building materials markets in Beijing and Shanghai. After this visiting, the reporter has found that more than 90 percent of the water tap such as Kitchen Taps are made of copper casting.



The expert from website http://www.tapso.co.uk has said that almost all of the water tap should contain the lead Bathroom and Shower fixtures while the number of volume of lead has a great relationship with the material of water tap such as LED Taps and Bathroom and Shower fixtures. Many industry insiders have admitted that leaded brass faucets have already become an open secret in the industry. Although many manufacturers in China has propaganda their water taps with the feature of lead-free, the requirement for the electroplating treatment process for unleaded tap is too high. So, this kind of water tap such as Bathroom Sink Taps and Kitchen Taps is rarely. If people want to purchase the high quality lead-free taps, they should choose the website tapso.co.uk.



The feature of the non-lead tap is not accuracy. Another unnamed industry veteran has also told reporters that if the manufacturer apply the lead-free copper, the recasting for the water tap is very difficult. On the other hand, the high proportion of lead content could let the reshaping and recasting become very easy.



The expert from website tapso.co.uk has said that some enterprises do not want to buy the standard brass alloy in order to save costs. Generally, they prefer to purchase copper from small workshops and re-melt the copper plus with lead and zinc. The price of this kind of tap is only equivalent to the half price of genuine copper tap.



If people want to select high quality water taps such as Bathroom Sink Taps and Kitchen Taps, they should first Discount Taps choose the company with the high reputation and brand. The tapso is the leader in the water tap industry in China. It would be the best choice for people who want to buy the lead-free taps. Now, this company has sold many kinds of discount taps such as Kitchen Taps, LED Taps and Bathroom and Shower fixtures.



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Website: http://www.tapso.co.uk