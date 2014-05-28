The Leader in Limo Rentals New Orleans Has Arrived

New Orleans, LA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- As far as the choice for limo rentals New Orleans goes, there is plenty to choose from but, what customers have been looking for and are happy to find is the convenience of having all their ground transportation needs met under one roof. Louisiana Limousine Service brings to customers the comfort of selecting from the best fleet in town without having to pay a fortune.



Many studies show that tourists, regular travelers and business travelers usually tend to shy away from car rentals New Orleans for the fear of paying more than they get. This notion is true because for car rental companies there is a great amount of risk involved and that is compensated by hiking the cost of the service. With Louisiana Limousine Service, this is however not true because the company is experienced and enjoys a good market reach to give customers choice that is not followed by a big price tag.



New Orleans car service offered by the company addresses a wide variety of ground transportation needs. For helping clients get from airport to their respective destinations and vice versa to helping big event crowds travel from one point to the other, ground transportation service offered by the company truly caters to every kind of need regardless of the size of the request.



The company maintains an impressive fleet of vehicles. Sedans from some of the prestigious brands in the business feature among this fleet. These are vehicles are equipped with all the comforts to ensure ground travel is safe and comfortable. And, it is not just the fleet of cars that makes this service, one of the top recommended; it is the professionals who live up to their promise.



The company is known to hire only experienced individuals who know how important it is for clients to reach their destination on time.



About Louisiana Limousine Service

The company takes care of number of limo rentals New Orleans services. It is a huge company with expertise in charter services, corporate services, event transportation services and so on. Both high end corporate events and personal events can be made extra special by hiring this car rental New Orleans service. To know more about the company and make your bookings today, log onto http://louisianalimousine.com/



Media Contact

Louisiana Limousine Service

504-347-4444