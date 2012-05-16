The Leading Lights in Perth Photography Collaborate on New Specialist Wedding Service

Perth, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2012 -- For many it’s the most memorable day in their lives, the day in which two people come together with friends and family to celebrate a strong and, hopefully, everlasting love. As with anything that only happens once, there’s a reasonably pressure to ensure everything is just so – after all, this is one day that no-one should ever forget.



How couples remember their wedding, however, relies very much on the skill of the photographer. If they possess the expertise and experience to catch key moments, with a deft touch and practiced eye, couples will have the joy of their experience captured in time; a touchstone to revisit at any moment they choose. Unfortunately, the risk of employing a poor photographer for the task is significant, as the end result will have a detrimental effect on what should be happy memories for years to come.



For those in who reside in Perth, however, there may be an answer to this difficult dilemma. A new website has recently launched by a team of top Perth photographers with the aim of setting the local wedding photography market on fire.



PhotographyPerth.net.au is quickly becoming the go-to destination for Perth couples seeking the utmost in quality wedding photography and first-class customer service. By utilising the latest in technology combined with staff who are incomparably experienced in delivering incredible results, PhotographyPerth is quickly establishing a reputation as the premier wedding photography team in Western Australia.



The service provided by the team at PhotographyPerth doesn’t end on the day of the wedding, either. As some of the most fastidious Perth photography professionals in the business, PhotographyPerth continues to work on behalf of their client long after the vows are complete and the honeymoon has begun. “To ensure perfect end results, all your wedding photos will undergo digital enhancements & retouching,” a PhotographyPerth spokesman recently commented.



Additionally, many options are made available in terms of presenting the finished product. “PhotographyPerth offers an extensive collection of album and framing presentations to enhance your wedding photographs. The presentation of your images will be tailor-made to enhance the expression of the unique, everlasting moments created throughout your day.” In that way, PhotographyPerth offers a complete end to end wedding photography solution.



So for all those who understand the vital importance of getting things right the first time in regards to wedding photography, it’s impossible to look past the experts at PhotographyPerth for their incredible service, offering both the utmost in image quality and customer service to each and every one of their clients. For a day that’s picture perfect, the answer is PhotographyPerth.



About PhotographyPerth

PhotographyPerth is a team of experienced photographers with over two decades combined event photography experience with a particular focus on weddings and high-level commercial projects. Offering a complete end to end wedding solution, Photography Perth is uniquely positioned to deliver outstanding results for all couples and all weddings, great or small. For more information, visit http://www.photographyperth.net.au