The Leap Gap Year Placement Service Promotes Adventure and Personal Development

Marlborough, Wiltshire -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2013 -- With university becoming more expensive than ever, many individuals wish to take a gap year after their A-Levels in order to get real life experience and decide whether they wish to commit to such an expensive education or determine whether their skills and passions lay elsewhere. Getting the right gap year experience can be extremely difficult however, especially if individuals try to organize it independently. The Leap is a gap year provider with a unique approach that helps to support individuals seeking gap year experiences by providing them with the most varied and fulfilling programmes possible.



Visiting their website, individuals interested in gap year travel can select by programme or destination as well as find full resources on financing including flexible payment plans. There is even a section for parents to address their concerns and a blog featuring posts by ‘Leapers’ who are enjoying their experience at present.



The programs offer a unique suite of different combinations, with volunteering, summer, internship and horse safari Leaps which are broken down in detail and aim to provide gap year students with the ultimate in life-affirming, developmental experiences. The company has seen such success in the field they have won the Sunday Times Best Gap Year Award.



A spokesperson for The Leap explained, “We provide a unique combination of experiences within a single placement, including multiple locations and applications from conservation and community work to practical internships where real skills are learned in an active environment. There is no other gap year program like it, and best of all our programs are financially protected and backed by industry partners to ensure the best delivery possible. The variety of programs we offer can give people the travel and adventure experience of a lifetime or help them develop real skills in community work, journalism and even law.”



About The Leap

The Leap is a small, independent, family owned and operated gap year company offering the choice of an unrivalled collection of financially protected, high quality gap year placements, organised and supported by caring and experienced staff - the founders having worked in the industry since 1994. The Leap is the only gap year company providing a unique mix of multiple locations and volunteering project opportunities. For more information please visit: http://www.theleap.co.uk