The Learning Spa Launches Kickstarter Campaign

The Learning Spa Inner Wellness & Cultural Incubation Center is an emerging Texas-based learning facility focused on cultural awareness and personal growth and an inner wellness boutique with products for the mind, body, and soul. The center also offers classes and activities to assist others in enriching the quality of their lives and following their own spiritual journey toward Divine Oneness. Founded by a seasoned personal growth and development professional, Dr. Pennie Murray, this new initiative will take the very concept of inner wellness to the next level. To introduce this project to the world, Dr. Pennie Murray has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter and is welcoming generous support and backing.



"The Learning Spa: Inner Wellness & Cultural Incubation Center is founded with an inspiring aim of offering nurturing support, teaching, and counsel to those who want to heal the emotional wounds of racism and discrimination." Said Dr. Pennie Murray while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. Dr. Pennie Murray holds a Ph.D. in Organizational/Industrial Psychology, the author and advocate for the Power of SELF Permission, and a Certified Life Purpose Coach & Oracle. Dr. Murray has created this center for everyone but especially the African American community, who have endured systematic racial discrimination for centuries.



www.kickstarter.com/projects/learningspa/the-learning-spa-inner-wellness-and-cultural-incubation-center. The goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of US$ 250,000, and backers from around the world can become an ally of inner wellness by making generous pledges and donations. Additionally, Dr. Murray offers a wide range of rewards for backers with nationwide shipping across the United States. More details are available on the project's Kickstarter campaign page.



About The Learning Spa Inner Wellness & Cultural Incubation Center

The Learning Spa Inner Wellness & Cultural Incubation Center is a Texas-based African American community wellness initiative founded by Dr. Pennie Murray. With a doctorate in the field of psychology and more than 20 years of experience as a corporate trainer, Dr. Murray has first-hand knowledge of the emotional pressures and stresses of racial discrimination. This initiative aims to address the mental and emotional triggers caused by racism worldwide.



