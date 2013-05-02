The Ledgewood Advisory Group Now Offers CTP Training in Asia

South Salem, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2013 -- The Ledgewood Advisory Group, a leading multinational provider of treasury consulting services, is now offering Certified Treasury Professional® (CTP) training in the Asia-Pacific region. The course is designed to prepare professionals for the CTP Exam, expand their treasury knowledge, and advance their careers.



Available in Hong Kong May 27-31 and Singapore June 3-7, the five-day interactive course is built from the official Association for Financial Professionals® (AFP) CTP body of knowledge on which the CTP exam is based. It blends printed text with interactive online components. Participants in this course will receive a copy of the AFP Learning System™ Treasury, the CTP exam format, and study hints for test taking and test preparation.



The course focuses on Corporate Treasury Management Functions, Corporate Financial Management, Working Capital Management, Cash & Liquidity Management, Money & Capital Markets, and Treasury Operations & Control.



It’s a great way to get ready for the CTP test.”says a Ledgewood Group spokesman.



“You are taught important fundamentals and given practical examples, and you get practice in the many calculations used daily in treasury operations.



Participants include treasury, finance, accounting, IT, and banking professionals, as well as, consultants, who are seeking a comprehensive knowledge of treasury management. Financial service providers who develop and implement products and services for use by corporate finance organizations will also benefit from the CTP preparation course.



About Ledgewood Advisory Group

Ledgewood Advisory Group is a leading consulting group in the fields of Cash Management, Risk Management, Treasury Accounting and Treasury Systems support. Ledgewood Advisors are senior level accounting, technology, and treasury consultants with extensive experience working with and for financial institutions, multinational corporations, and software vendors. The Ledgewood Group has experience with multiple clients and is uniquely qualified in advising clients on Best Practice techniques in how to improve their treasury and cash management operation. For additional information please visit, http://www.ledgewoodgroup.com/.