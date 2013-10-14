The Legal Stop Pleased to Make Law More Accessible Through Fixed Fee County Court Representation

London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- The Legal Stop is an online business that provides high quality affordable legal and business document templates, fixed fee bespoke document drafting and now fixed fee court representation for a wide variety of matters. For a one off fixed fee with no additional costs The Legal Stop will ensure that you have a barrister representing you in the County Court, the company can help with a wide selection of matters as detailed below:



Possession hearings – A possession hearing is usually held because a landlord needs a possession order to be issued by a court before they can evict a tenant.



Charging Order – The following is how wikipedia defines a charging order; a charging order in English Law is an order obtained from a court or judge by a judgement creditor, by which the property of the judgement debtor in any stocks or funds or land stands charged with the payment of the amount for which judgement shall have been recovered, with interest and costs. The Legal Stop can help with both interim and final charging order hearings.



Enforcement hearings – If an order is already in place but has been breached you will need representation at an enforcement hearing.



The Legal Stops' fee for court representation and help with all the above matters is £400 + VAT, the business can also help with case management conferences, applications to set aside default judgements and arbitration hearings.



About The Legal Stop

The Legal Stop are a group of legally trained professionals, passionate about the services that they provide, they say that they believe law should be accessible to everyone and that they founded the business because they really want to make the world a better place!



The Legal Stop can be contacted via phone, email or their website http://www.thelegalstop.co.uk/contact.html