The Legal Stop Pleased to Offer Fixed Fee Bespoke Document Drafting

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- A legal contract helps to avoid disagreements which can cause conflict and sometimes lead to expensive legal battles between the parties involved.



It is a good idea to seek professional advice when you need documents such as partnership agreements to be drafted, when a business is just starting out a bespoke partnership agreement may seem like an unjustifiable expense but it will ensure that you and your business associates can enjoy the full benefits of this business structure.



Bespoke document drafting services are available for most types of commercial, employment and property law matters. The Legal Stop will be pleased to help you if you need contracts such as Terms and Conditions of Business, Partnership Agreements, Shareholders' Agreements, Employment Contracts, Settlement/Compromise Agreements they charge a fixed fee of just £350 + VAT.



To businesses and individuals considering template or bespoke documents The Legal Stop offer the following advice on their website, “The choice between asking a lawyer to write a contract and using a template is just a commercial choice. You need a lawyer if the deal or arrangement is complex and/or high value. But where the deal or arrangement is straightforward there is no need for a lawyer; and where it isn't high value, a lawyer's fee is not always justifiable.”



The documents that The Legal Stop produces are legally binding, governed by English law and subject to the jurisdiction of the courts of England and Wales. The business has experienced UK solicitors who are fully conversant and aware of any changes to UK law.



About The Legal Stop

The Legal Stop is an online business that can be found by visiting www.thelegalstop.co.uk. The business provides high quality affordable legal and business document templates, fixed fee bespoke document drafting which includes issuing a claim form i.e. drafting particulars of a claim or defence and providing legal advice on the merits of the claim.



The Legal Stop welcome any enquiries regarding their template, legal advice and bespoke document drafting services they can be contacted via phone, email or their websites contact form http://www.thelegalstop.co.uk/contact.html.