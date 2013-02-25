The Legendary Sonny Croughn Is Keeping His Custom Trike Spotless with AERO

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2013 -- With 50 years in the automotive industry customizing cars, motorcycles, trucks and more, Sonny Croughn knows what quality is. During the 2012 SEMA Show in Las Vegas, Nev., Croughn was introduced to International AERO Products, AERO, and the product line was used exclusively to detail his custom trike for the entire show.



The trike on display was Croughn’s sixth custom-built trike and the outcome was a high-powered part dragster, part motorcycle vehicle. Croughn was able to use technology never available before for this build, so not only is the trike equipped with the best in custom parts and accessories, he was even able to make the engine a light show on the go making the trike the ultimate show piece. Plus, the trike features an impeccable custom paint job kept spotless and shiny with AERO.



“In 50 years of my professional custom car building and painting, I've never seen an application that is so simple and easy to use,” says Croughn. “I have been known for my paint work, and my customized vehicle’s paint work is three years old. When I had my creation displayed at this year’s SEMA Show, my colleagues asked me if I repainted her, I would say, ‘NO, I have been using this AERO product on ALL the pieces, from the paint to the chrome and even the tires and aluminum. That it was great in removing the micro scratches, and it leaves a luster and shine that I have never seen before!’ On a personal vehicle, it'll do amazing things.”



AERO is thrilled that Croughn and his team will be using the AERO line to clean and detail the custom trike during this year’s event season and cannot wait to see what he builds next.



AERO’s full line of products have been hitting store shelves all around the world this last year, and are still used today to clean multi-million dollar private aircraft. The AERO line includes products to fulfill all of your detailing and cleaning needs – FINALE, Final Wipe Down; SHINE, Dry Wash and Speed Wax; VIEW, Glass and Multi-Surface Cleaner; IMMACULATE, Interior Cleaner; SUPPLE, Leather Conditioner; POLISH, Metal and Aluminum Polish; SUDS, Wet-Wash Soap; PROTECT, Tire and Vinyl Dressing; SPOT, Carpet and Fabric Cleaner; AWAY, Tire and Engine Cleaner; GLIDE, Polymer-Infused Clay Bar and SHIELD, 2-Part Protectant.



