The Lemoine Law Firm Opens New Office in Lafayette Louisiana

Lafayette, LA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2014 -- Social Security law is a complex field, and this means that often lines of eligibility are blurred and can even shift so that those who once had claim find themselves challenged by the system. In order to appeal and even claim social security in the first place, claimants must enlist the services of a social security attorney.



Many attorneys claim to provide this service, but as general practitioners lack the specialist knowledge to truly help those who need it. The Lemoine Law Firm is a specialist firm and has opened a new office to help those seeking a social security lawyer in Lafayette, Louisiana.



The new office has been opened by a firm that has won social security claims and appeals throughout the south, and is run by Peter J Lemoine, a former social security judge who knows the law to the last letter.



With offices in Baton Rouge, Cotton Port, Alexandria, and now Lafayette, they are expanding their reach to help with issues such as supplemental social security income, social security benefits and social security disability benefits. They also help people register as legally disabled and fight their corner every step of the way.



A spokesperson for The Lemoine Law Firm explained, “Peter J Lemoine is perhaps already the best Lafayette social security attorney, and citizens of the region should come to The Lemoine Law Firm first if they have any questions or queries about social security and disability allowances, or disputes with the state over their eligibility. The firm has a history of fighting aggressively on behalf of its clients, and Peter Lemoine has an outstanding reputation on the other side of the fence from his history as a social security judge, so the financial future of those who need help most is in safe hands.”



About The Lemoine Law Firm

The Lemoine Law Firm handles only Social Security Disability (DIB) and SSI. Many other attorneys who handle these cases practice other types of law and very few have the experience of a former Social Security judge. Mr. Lemoine’s staff of eleven will always be there to deal with questions and concerns, and Mr. Lemoine personally represents his clients at almost all Social Security hearings. For more information please visit: http://www.lemoinelawfirm.com/