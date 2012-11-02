The Lemon Dot Tree: New Children's Book Uses Rhythm and Rhyme to Inspire the Best in All.

St. Louis, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/02/2012 -- Having garnered a huge following and rave reviews D. A. Schwartz’ children’s book, ‘The Lemon Dot Tree’, is bringing out the best in young people around the world.



The book takes children to Lemon Dot Town, a special place full of lovable characters. After being introduced to the Lemon Dot Tree and the values it inspires, children will understand the importance of how their actions can impact their world.



However, like any good story, someone steps in to change the Town. When Stingy the pig arrives on the island, the town’s characters have a tough challenge on their hands- will they convince him to live their values and save the Tree and their Town?



Synopsis:



The “Lemon Dot Tree” is the 1st in a planned series of books that will utilize the familiarity of Lemon Dot Town to allow children to relate and empathize with its lovable and honorable characters. Relevant to today’s environmental and societal issues, The Lemon Dot tree teaches children the values of respect for themselves, others and the planet. Written in rhythm and rhyme, this simple story helps parents teach their children valuable lessons in a fun and fresh way.



Since its launch the book has enjoyed a consistent string of five-star reviews.



Reviewed by Brenda Ballard for Readers’ Favorite - “I loved this book! What a gift the author has for making such a tough topic so simple to understand! ...What a wonderful book this would be for schools, libraries, play groups and day care centers...I highly recommend this wonderful tale to readers wholeheartedly!”



Another Readers’ Favorite review by Lee Ashford, "...a cute, colorful, simple rhyming book,...it teaches children to be considerate towards others and their environment...Anybody with young children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, friends with new babies, etc., would welcome this addition to their child's library."



With so much success on her hands, Schwartz has recently announced that many more books are in the works, with the series’ second title expected to hit the shelves soon.



In the meantime, The Lemon Dot Tree (The Lemon Dots Rule), is available from Amazon.com in paperback and electronic formats.



Direct purchase link: http://www.amazon.com/The-Lemon-Dot-Tree-Schwartz/dp/0615597793



For more information about the mission of The Lemon Dots, please visit their website: http://lemondots.com/



Further information can be found on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/lemondots



About the Author: D. A. Schwartz

D. A. Schwartz lives in St. Louis, Missouri with her husband and two youngest children. Debbie is a registered nurse, mother of five, and a new grandmother. Motivated by the birth of her first grandchild, she wrote this book to utilize both her creativity and experience with children. Her hope is to empower today's children to make their future world a more thoughtful and caring place.