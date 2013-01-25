The Leto Law Firm Launches New Website - LetoLaw.com

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/25/2013 -- The Leto Law Firm, a Miami based litigation firm, has launched a new website – letolaw.com – that will allow users to access a variety of legal services provided by the firm. Users can learn about the firm’s wide array of practice areas (such as Miami Commercial Litigation), view the website’s blog for updates and relevant news, access legal resources, and see the results of prior court cases undertaken by the firm. Prospective clients can even request a free consultation and contact the firm directly. The professionally-designed website is intended to be welcoming, accessible, and easy to use.



The Leto Law Firm was founded by Justin C. Leto, who remains the President and managing partner. Justin Leto, a cum laude graduate of the University Of Miami School of Law, is a Miami Medical Malpractice Lawyer who handles many legal practices, including personal injury, wrongful death, traumatic brain injury, medical malpractice, commercial litigation and appellate advocacy. The firm also deals with products liability cases on behalf of individuals and families, and represents business owners in major business disputes that require a trial lawyer.



Mr. Leto is active in the Miami legal community as a member of the Florida Justice Association, American Bar Association, Florida Bar Association, the National Trial Lawyers Association and the Miami-Dade County Bar Association.. Additionally, Justin Leto has received numerous awards and recognitions by Superlawyers Magazine, South Florida Legal Guide, and Florida Legal Elite. Mr. Leto is also a member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum, an invite-only group that comprises lawyers who achieved results for their clients in excess of $1 million.



Aside from Justin Leto’s work as a tireless advocate for his clients, he is also active in several charitable organizations in South Florida, including the Make-A-Wish Foundation and the Miami Children’s Hospital Foundation where he serves on the President’s Cabinet.