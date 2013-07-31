The Leto Law Firm Reaches Social Media Milestone

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2013 -- The Leto Law Firm, a full-service legal group based in Miami, Florida, has made significant progress in its vigorous social media campaign.



The firm reached 1,000 followers on its Twitter account and 200 subscribers on its Facebook page. This represents rapid growth since the launching of these profiles, and reflects the firm’s skillful utilization of social networking platforms. In addition to increasing visibility and building up its clientele base, these social media accounts are utilized by the firm to engage with clients, provide information on its services, and share relevant legal news.



These milestones are of great significance in an era in which social media is vital to businesses of all sizes and industries. This development also reflects the group’s popularity among consumers, as much of the growth was driven by organic means, such as word-of-mouth.



Additionally, the Leto Law Firm maintains an active official website at LetoLaw.com. The heavily-trafficked website allows users to access a variety of legal services provided by the firm. Users can learn about the firm’s wide array of practice areas, view the website’s blog for updates and relevant news, access legal resources, and see the results of prior court cases undertaken by the firm. Clients can even contact the firm directly for a free consultation. The professionally-designed website is intended to be welcoming, accessible, and easy to use.



About The Leto Law Firm

The Leto Law Firm was founded by Justin C. Leto, who remains the president and managing partner. Justin Leto, a cum laude graduate of the University Of Miami School Of Law, is a Miami Personal Injury Lawyer who specializes in a variety of legal practices, including personal injury, wrongful death, traumatic brain injury, medical malpractice, commercial litigation and appellate advocacy. His firm also deals with products liability cases on behalf of individuals and families, and represents business owners in major business disputes that require a trial lawyer.