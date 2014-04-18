The LGBT "Grandlords" - Invest to Retire

Paris, France -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- With the rise of LGBT retirement homes – Europe's First LGBT +50's "Active Retirement" Village has found a way to help “younger” members of the LGBT community to save and prosper in their future retirement in the South of France by becoming a “Grandlord”.



Most Continental Europeans prefer to rent rather than own their property - while in the case of people in the US & UK it is the opposite. Danny Silver M.D. of The Villages Group snc states “here in France at “Le Village-Canal du Midi” there is a big demand from Continentals who are asking to be put on a “waiting list” for yearly rental – therefore as our permits allow us to offer a few Villas on a “Guaranteed Rental” program, we are making them available so people can invest, have a guaranteed income and then move in and retire, (when ready!), to one of the worlds, (a UNESCO World Heritage site), beautiful locations and “Le Vie en Rose”! “



www.villagesinvest.com