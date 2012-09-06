The Lighting Store: One of the Recognized and Largest Lighting Centre of Sydney

Campbelltown, NSW -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2012 -- The Lighting Store is one of the largest and leading lighting stores in Sydney, Australia that offers varied range of lamps and lighting solution. It was established in 1980 in Campbell town, Sydney and located just 45 minutes from Sydney in Australia.



They feature wide range of light fittings, globes, lamps, fans and decorator accessories, which are hard to be seen anywhere else. The Lighting Store caters for electricians, builders, owner builders, architects and many other professionals.



It is one-stop shop for pendant lights, security lights, track lights, fans, table lamps, down lights, fluorescent lights, halogen lights, LED lights, low voltage lights and many more lighting products making it shopper’s paradise.



The consultants at The Lighting Store are expert and professional, who have over 45 years of lighting experience and travels all around the world to attend lighting expos, fairs and seminars. They appeared on ABC radio as well as 2GB radio. Sydney Morning Herald exclusively featured the store and even featured on Channel 9’s Current Affair program.



The Lighting Stores Sydney is popularly known for offering large variety of lighting solutions i.e. shapes, sizes and styles to match any décor. All the products are exclusively provided on reasonable and affordable rates. They have been featured in many magazines like Country Home Ideas, Modern Kitchens and many more for quality products and superior customer service. They have online lighting store, who deliver lighting solutions to Sydney’s surrounding suburbs, metropolitan and regional areas.



If you want to buy lighting products, visit "http://www.lightingcentre.com.au/" for more information and details.



About The Lighting Centre

The Lighting Centre is largest and recognized lighting solution providers in Sydney since 1980. They are backed by professional technicians and consultants, who have over 42 years of lighting experience. They have consistently won numerous business awards for their quality products and superior customer service.



Contact Information:



The Lighting Centre

The Campbelltown Lighting Centre,

22B Blaxland Road,

Campbelltown NSW 2560 Australia

Phone: 4626 7639

Fax: 4626 7639



General Email Enquiries : "office@lightingcentre.com.au"

Sales Email Enquiries : "sales@lightingcentre.com.au"

Email : "office@lightingcentre.com.au"

Website : "http://www.lightingcentre.com.au/"



Timings:

Mon – Fri : 9AM – 5PM

Thursday : 9AM – 8PM

Sat – Sun : 9AM – 4PM