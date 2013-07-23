The Linc Academy Offering E-Learning Education in India

Kolkata, West Bengal -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- Linc Academy (LA), A LINC initiative, is an effort towards empowering students through e-learning. Education at the Linc Academy will be imparted through a two way virtual live class by renowned professors from IIM and other institutes.



The courses offered are PGPM (Industry Ready Program), UGC/AICTE recognized PGDM, MBA with 9 months classes and 15-18 Months of Internship and Placement assistance in big corporate houses, along with FAQ sessions with the professors. The Linc academy also offers an interesting program called ‘Graduate Plus’ where students can get a "Triple A" advantage with a cost recovery option in 24 months. The Qualification for the same is a Graduate or Diploma holder.



The courses would combine e-books, assignments, videos, multimedia, and personalized tips with lesson plans. All the courses are available online and can be accessed from anywhere. In case a student misses a class, a recorded version of the class will be available to them. Based on the flexible study model, it provides the convenience of flexi time and location convenience. With an affordable fee structure and installment facility, these courses are targeted towards fresh graduates & working executives.



Aimed towards working professionals & students who cannot afford to travel to regular college for their education; this program by LincAcademy is expected to go a long way in assisting students through an easy course structure and engaging program module. Special Soft Skill Development classes, Mentoring and career counseling are also a part of this diverse curriculum. Also attached to the portfolio are the customized training programs for the corporates in their required fields. The employees of LA scrutinize in detail the conditions of the corporate and provide customized training solutions as desired by them.



“We expect Linc Academy to be a beacon of knowledge for people looking for flexible learning environment. Such platform reaches a diverse population and provides open learning environments 24 hours a day 7 days a week.” said Mr. Rohit Jalan, Director, Linc Academy. He further added, “Higher education is becoming a basic requirement for good job opportunities; and education in the online mode is the future.”



At Linc Academy, Linc offers 100 % internship and placement assistance.



For further please visit www.lincacademy.edu.in



About Linc Pens & Plastics

Linc Pen & Plastics Ltd. is listed on the BSE & CSE is a premier manufacturer and exporter of quality writing instruments. ISO – 9001:2008 certified manufacturing units of Linc are located at two places in West Bengal – at Serakole and Falta. Recently Linc has been recognized as the only Indian brand to foray into the premium segment of pens, with annual turnover of more than 270 crore in FY 2011-2012.



