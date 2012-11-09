The Lindenberger Group Announces Respect in the Workplace Training Program

Titusville, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/09/2012 -- The Lindenberger Group announces the implementation of a new Affirmative Defense Strategy that may reduce an organization’s exposure to liability concerning sexual harassment, discrimination and bullying in the workplace. This program includes web-based training and the insertion of a logo and policies. According to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), in the past 10 years, the average jury verdict in a case of sexual harassment was $250,000, not including legal fees, court costs and punitive damages, making it the most expensive harassment complaint. Respect in the Workplace e-learning training will reduce the liability for harassment and discrimination cases.



The Lindenberger Group is an award-winning human resources consulting firm located near Princeton, NJ. They are experts in career coaching, customized training workshops, e-learning, sexual harassment, mentoring, 360-degree assessment and feedback, HR audits, employee handbooks and more.



Since 2001, The Lindenberger Group has been shaping client success through a bottom-line approach, long-term perspective and professional acumen. Their employee training and development staff works closely with their clients, and has developed long-term relationships based on integrity, flexibility and performance. Their clients include Fortune 500 companies, small businesses, non-profit organizations, global entities and individuals.



For more information on The Lindenberger Group and to learn about their training programs on workplace harassment, contact Judy Lindenberger at info@lindenbergergroup.com or at 609.730.1049.



To learn more about The Lindenberger Group, go to http://www.lindenbergergroup.com/.