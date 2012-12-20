The Lindenberger Group Helps Organizations HR Departments with HR Audits and Training

Titusville, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2012 -- The Lindenberger Group, a human resources firm located near Princeton, New Jersey, understands how important the human resource department is to any organization and is now helping companies with HR audits and the hiring process.



Being able to weed through applicants helps organizations save time and trouble.



Here is a statement from the director of Sarnoff Corporation who has had great success after using the Lindenberger Group:



"Thank you for the amazing job you did in presenting to our company. Both the interviewing skills course and the performance review course hit right where we were our weakest and we are already seeing results. Managers are hiring the right people because of the skills you gave them. They are also interacting better with people they have on staff. They are more direct and focused when communicating performance reviews and their employees are getting a clear career path to focus on. I can't thank you enough for the time and energy you put in. The customization to our programs was a really wonderful thing for our people. If you're looking for an empowering presentation that will have your audience charged up and ready to go, The Lindenberger Group delivers." - Director, Sarnoff Corporation



In addition, The Lindenberger Group has set up a comprehensive HR Audit. During this process they will go over benefits and compensation, communications, employee treatment, legal compliance, recruitment and selection, training and development, and safety. After the audit they will give advice on improved personnel management as well as tips for avoiding legal problems.



About Lindenberger Group

Since 2001, The Lindenberger Group has been shaping client success through their bottom-line approach, long-term perspective and professional acumen. The Lindenberger Group works closely with their clients, and has developed long-term relationships based on integrity, flexibility, and performance. Similar to their budgets, ther clients are big and small. They include Fortune 500 companies, small businesses, non-profit organizations, global entities, and individuals.



For more information please visit http://www.lindenbergergroup.com/