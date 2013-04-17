The Lindenberger Group Launches Redesigned Website

Titusville, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2013 -- The Lindenberger Group, a human resources consulting firm located near Bucks County, Pennsylvania, has recently redesigned their website to provide visitors with easy to navigate information on human resources issues. When visitors log onto their website (http://www.lindenbergergroup.com) they will be able to learn about products and services which are now neatly organized under five descriptive headings. In addition, visitors will be able to find tips and articles on best practices and current human resources issues.



As an award-winning Bucks County Human Resources consulting firm, The Lindenberger Group has been in the business of providing expert HR advice for over ten years. Since the company’s inception, Ms. Judy Lindenberger, President and Founder, and her team offer years of real experience about outsourcing, employee handbooks, mentoring programs, sexual harassment prevention, respect in the workplace, and more. A full and detailed listing of the services that The Lindenberger Group provides can also be found under the “Services” section of their website.



One of the best features of The Lindenberger Group’s website is that it contains an “Articles & Tips” tab that offers well-written and up-to-date information for businesses or individuals. From articles in the “Career Corner,” that provides advice on “The Art of Networking,” to articles under “Human Resources” such as “Avoid a time Bomb: Sexual Harassment”, the Lindenberger Group’s website has great information for individuals and businesses.



There are innumerable reasons why the role of HR in a company is important to its survival and success. To learn more about The Lindenberger Group and how they can help with HR concerns, visit http://www.lindenbergergroup.com.



About The Lindenberger Group

The Lindenberger Group is a human resources consulting firm located near Princeton, NJ.



They are experts in career coaching, customized training workshops, e-learning, sexual harassment, mentoring, 360-degree assessment and feedback, HR audits, employee handbooks, and more.



Since 2001, they’ve been helping clients reach their goals through their insight, experience and strategic view. They have developed long-term relationships based upon integrity and respect for their clients’ budgets and by achieving results. They take on small to large projects from a few hours to several years. Their clients include Fortune 500 corporations, non-profit organizations, small businesses and individuals.