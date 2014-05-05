The Lindenberger Group Now Offering Management Training Services for 2014

Titusville, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- The Lindenberger Group is now offering Management Training services for 2014. Management styles have changed significantly over the last few decades. Best practice is that managers no longer bark out orders. Current management philosophy encourages managers to motivate, coach and teach their team rather than just direct them. Employee morale is greatly improved when workers feel like a valued member of a team as opposed to a drone receiving orders.



The Lindenberger Group can teach managers to be effective leaders. Managers will learn techniques to develop and maintain a productive work environment and employers will see higher morale quickly.



Companies seeking human resources consulting in Mercer County choose The Lindenberger Group because of their experience and hands-on approach. The firm can perform a human resources audit to help businesses pinpoint their strengths and weaknesses and provide advice about areas that need work.



To learn more about this HR consulting service in Mercer County, visit The Lindenberger Group online or call 609-730-1049.



About The Lindenberger Group

The Lindenberger Group is a human resources consulting firm that has been helping small, mid-sized and large companies since 2001. To learn more about The Lindenberger Group please visit http://www.lindenbergergroup.com.