The Lindenberger Group Now Offering Specials for eLearning Courses

Titusville, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- The Lindenberger Group, an award-winning human resources consulting firm in New Jersey, is pleased to announce they are now offering discounted prices for those who wish to partake in an eLearning, or online course. To help further understandings of human resources management, finance, leadership, marketing, or communication, as well as over 25 other course topics, The Lindenberger Group is offering 15 percent off any course. Simply proceed to checkout on the course of interest and type in discount code “Fall” to receive this automatic discount. This special is available to all interested parties until November 15.



These courses will allow any professional to become well-versed in the area of interest and enable them to become a more proficient leader and professional. Offering services for human resources, career coaching and career counseling in Mercer County, those who take advantage of the eLearning communication courses will learn how to increase their job skills including how to engage the audience during a presentation.



For the business person who doesn’t have a lot of free time to attend night classes or the equivalent to classroom learning, the eLearning courses provide a convenient setting and independent learning to give individuals the opportunity to learn at their leisure and at their own pace. There are beginner’s courses and more in-depth courses for those professionals who feel they need more knowledge in certain areas, like budgeting or leadership in a nonprofit organization for example.



Prices vary and may be bought in bundles. The Manager’s Toolbox is available to purchase seven courses together or each one separately, depending on what new managers would like to learn. The courses are flexible and individuals have the option of opening and reviewing the material as much or as little as they’d like.



The Lindenberger Group, a professional HR consulting service in NJ, gives their clients advice on topics like how to effectively train employees or how to construct and enforce employee handbooks. They also help guide clients with their career coaching services.



For more information on the eLearning course discounts or to retain the services of a professional at The Lindenberger Group, please call 609-730-1049 or visit their website today.



About The Lindenberger Group

The Lindenberger Group is a human resources consulting firm that has been helping small, mid-sized and large companies since 2001. To learn more about The Lindenberger Group please visit http://www.lindenbergergroup.com.