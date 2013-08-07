The Lindenberger Group Now Offering Webinar on How to Fire Someone Without Getting Sued

Titusville, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- When someone has a question about human resources in New Jersey, they turn to The Lindenberger Group for the right answers. One of the many questions people ask The Lindenberger Group is how to fire someone without getting sued. The Lindenberger Group took it upon itself to research the subject by providing a thorough analysis for how to handle this complex situation. The Lindenberger Group is now offering a special webinar informing employers on how to fire someone without getting sued.



The interactive webinar is fast-paced and fully engages the audience on such hot button human resources topics such as the cost of keeping incompetent employees, the importance of communicating expectations in the workplace, why it is important to keep accurate records, how to manage records effectively, when you can and when you can’t terminate an employee, and how to handle a termination meeting with an employee. One of the most difficult parts about terminating an employee is what to say to other employees. The webinar will also handle this situation, describing what to tell remaining employees.



The new webinar, providing professional mentoring 101 on how employers can fire someone without getting sued, is ideal for any human resources professional, supervisor, or manager who wants to protect their company. Judith Lindenberger, President, The Lindenberger Group, will lead the webinar. Judith has held senior positions in human resources and has advised business leaders for over a decade. In this informational sixty-minute program, people will learn the best practices for terminating employees, along with how to handle questions that may come up afterwards. Not only will people learn valuable information, they will also receive gifts for participating. Participants of the webinar will receive two free tools– a sample discipline documentation form and sample employee termination checklist.



The How to Fire Someone without Getting Sued webinar has been approved for 1.0 re-certification credit hour towards PHR, SPHR and GPHR recertification, through the HR Certification Institute.



{Webinar} How to Fire Someone without Getting Sued. Tuesday, September 17, 2013 from 1:00 pm EST to 2:00 pm EST. Register now to guarantee a spot by going to http://eventcallregistration.com/reg/index.jsp?cid=38957t11



About The Lindenberger Group

The Lindenberger Group is a human resources consulting firm that has been helping small, mid-sized and large companies since 2001. To learn more about The Lindenberger Group please visit http://www.lindenbergergroup.com.