The Lindenberger Group Now Offers Award-Winning Mentoring Consulting Services

Titusville, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2012 -- Having employees is great, but having people implemented in a company who are groomed to do tasks efficiently and do work the way the employer wants them done is essential for having a well-organized and structured organization. The Lindenberger Group now has mentoring consulting services available. By providing results-oriented employee training and coaching services in New Jersey, The Lindenberger Group can help build a talent pool to enhance any company and take its employees to the next level.



Most successful people say that a mentor changed their lives and help lead them on the road to success. In today’s world, it is hard to make it without a mentor, and with that being said, doing so without a mentor takes a lot of time. Mentoring is a cost-effective way to develop and keep talented employees. The Lindenberger Group has over a dozen years of experience in creating successful, long-lasting mentoring programs and has won the national Athena Award for Excellence in Mentoring two times. Some of their consulting services include interviewing key stakeholders, determining business objectives, developing a plan to market the program to employees, matching mentoring pairs, customizing and conducting training workshops, facilitating partnership agreements with mentoring pairs, coaching mentoring pairs, conducting exit interviews with mentoring pairs, and evaluating the results of the mentoring program based on the business objectives.



About The Lindenberger Group

Since 2001, The Lindenberger Group has been shaping client success through their bottom-line approach, long-term perspective, and professional acumen. The Lindenberger Group works closely with their clients, and has developed long-term relationships based on integrity, flexibility, and performance. Similar to their budgets, their clients are big and small. They include Fortune 500 companies, small businesses, non-profit organizations, global entities, and individuals.



