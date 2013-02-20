The Lindenberger Group Now Provides Expertise on Workplace Bullying

Titusville, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2013 -- The Lindenberger Group, a Bucks County human resources consulting company, recently conducted a survey on workplace bullying and will be sharing the results of the survey in a webinar on workplace bullying. The webinar is approved for 1.00 (General) recertification credit hours toward PHR, SPHR and GPHR recertification through the HR Certification Institute.



Workplace bullying, just like childhood bullying, is when individuals or groups intentionally humiliate another person. At school, the victim is another student. At work, it is another employee—and it may be more rampant than people think.



In 2012, the Workplace Bullying Institute conducted a survey about the prevalence of bullying in the workplace. Fifty-eight percent of respondents reported being bullied currently, 39% reported having been bullied in the past, and 3% reported having witnessed workplace bullying. Most perpetrators (63%) and victims (79%) were women. Women bullies torment women in 89% of cases; men bully women in 63% of cases. Most of the bullies (75%) are bosses; 18% are coworkers or peers, and 7% are subordinates.



The effect of bullying can range from lower job satisfaction and health complaints to suicide. Stress is the most predominant health effect associated with bullying in the workplace and can result in an increase in the use of sick days or time off from work. Workplace bullying is expensive: Robert Sutton reports that one company estimated annual losses of $160,000 from handling problems caused by one salesman’s bullying behaviors.



In The Lindenberger Group’s webinar a person will learn:



-What employees can do if they are being bullied at work

-What employers can do to create a zero tolerance toward workplace bullying

-The benefits of addressing workplace bullying

-How to manage real-life scenarios



