The Lindenberger Group Offers Development of Employee Handbooks

Titusville, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- When it comes to covering all the bases for employees, companies must make sure that policies are outlined in depth in their employee handbooks. As an award-winning human resources consulting firm in Mercer County, New Jersey, The Lindenberger Group has been developing employee handbooks for their clients for over ten years. Clients who wish to utilize the advice and training of The Lindenberger Group can purchase a membership plan to receive human resources outsourcing and obtain a free employee handbook.



While every company will inevitably follow different workplace rules, the professionals at The Lindenberger Group works with their clients one-on-one to formulate their best options. This means customizing each handbook for each client and documenting important policies, including harassment, communication, benefits, bullying, and safety, amongst others. Having professionals develop an employee manual in Mercer County, New Jersey will ensure that companies don’t miss key policies and get caught up in expensive and time-consuming legal battles.



In addition to handbooks, The Lindenberger Group also writes job descriptions, designs employee surveys and conducts exit interviews for their clients. Employee surveys help organizations get a better understanding of how their employees view their jobs and the goals that keep them driven. The Lindenberger Group also offers training and team building workshops to reduce conflict and create healthy work environments.



Being an award-winning firm in New Jersey, the professionals at The Lindenberger Group serve clients in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and all across the United States through their expertise and development of employee manuals in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. If a person is in need of a human resources consulting firm that is trustworthy and affordable, contact The Lindenberger Group at 609-730-1049 or visit their website for more information.



About The Lindenberger Group

The Lindenberger Group is a human resources consulting firm that has been helping small, mid-sized and large companies since 2001. To learn more about The Lindenberger Group please visit http://www.lindenbergergroup.com.