The Lindenberger Group Offers Help with Employee Handbooks

Although there may be no law that requires a company to have an employee handbook, there are several reasons why it would be a mistake not to. For example, most employee handbooks detail what will happen if sexual harassment or discrimination were to occur in the office. If there is no employee handbook detailing how to handle the situation, the employer may end up paying hefty legal fees as well as accepting liability for the sexual harassment or discrimination case. In addition, employee handbooks help employees understand their rights and responsibilities in positive language. Employees, then, know what is expected of them. Having a well-written, thorough and up to date employee handbook helps employees understand the rules and may be able to shield the employer if a lawsuit is filed.



Few business owners have the time or expertise to keep up with human resource policies. For example, some of the newer policies that should be in employee handbooks include policies on social media and bullying. Having a good and detailed employee manual in NJ and PA is a smart move to ensure that a business is protected. To learn more about The Lindenberger Group as well as how they can help with drafting an employee handbook and more, please visit http://www.lindenbergergroup.com.



About The Lindenberger Group

The Lindenberger Group is a human resources consulting firm that has been helping small, mid sized and large companies since 2001.