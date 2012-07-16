The Lindenberger Group Provides the Best in Class Human Resources Consulting and Leadership Training

Titusville, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2012 -- The Lindenberger Group provides the best-in-class human resource consulting and leadership training programs that give individuals and organizations lasting, breakthrough results.



Every organization, whether it has one employee or five hundred employees, should conduct an HR audit. By performing an HR audit, a business or organization will know exactly where it stands legally and can determine how to improve its HR functions. An HR audit involves systematically reviewing all aspects of a company’s human resource functions. It ensures that government regulations and company policies are being followed. Another advantage of doing an HR audit is that it also helps to prevent costly lawsuits and fines.



