The Lindenberger Group Receives 2013 New Jersey Excellence Award by the Small Business Institute for Excellence in Commerce

Titusville, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- The Lindenberger Group, an HR consulting service in New Jersey, is delighted to announce they have been recognized by the Small Business Institute for Excellence in Commerce to receive the 2013 New Jersey Excellence Award. This prestigious honor is awarded after thorough research—conducted over one year—to small businesses that are committed to their clients and utilize their services to the highest caliber. Recipients are leaders in their industry.



As one of the premier human resource agencies in NJ, The Lindenberger Group takes home this award for their consistency and dedication to properly serving the interests of their clients, and, for getting results.



The Lindenberger Group offers their clients a variety of different services to better manage and run their business successfully. They provide expert advice deals on employee handbooks, career outplacement, team building, employee surveys, e-learning, and more.



The Lindenberger Group’s newest webinar, entitled “How to Fire Someone without Getting Sued” is available for download on their website. This webinar explains the importance of keeping records, writing job descriptions and communicating expectations. By doing those things, if an employee is laid off or fired, there is documentation to disclose reasons for the termination. The 60-minute webinar goes into specifics about what to say behind closed doors when firing an employee and how to relay the firing to the rest of the office.



To see a full list of the e-learning courses or to inquire about how The Lindenberger Group can help, call 609-730-1049 or visit their website today.



About The Lindenberger Group

The Lindenberger Group is a human resources consulting firm that has been helping small, mid-sized and large companies since 2001. To learn more about The Lindenberger Group please visit http://www.lindenbergergroup.com.