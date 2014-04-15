The Lindenberger Group to Continue Human Resources Outsourcing in 2014

Titusville, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2014 -- The Lindenberger Group will continue its successful Human Resources Outsourcing services this year. This program has proven especially successful at help entrepreneurs and new companies grow. By outsourcing HR and having third party professionals handle this aspect of business, companies have more time to focus on other concerns. Membership with The Lindenberger Group includes an HR Advisor backed by licensed and experienced professionals who will assist the company with whatever they may need.



Employee training is easy with the Lindenberger Group’s HR services. Employment forms are always easily accessible, and employee handbooks are free with every membership plan. The firm offers several levels of membership to fit any budget, featuring advice in areas such as unemployment compensation, employment discrimination laws, the Family Medical Leave Act, and how to go about hiring and firing employees. They can also assist in reviewing, rewriting, and developing job descriptions. The convenience of the Lindenberger Group’s on-call services for human resources in Bucks County is unmatched in the industry.



The firm offers human resources audits to determine what services a given company may need. After reviewing benefits, compensation, employee treatment, office safety, and other key areas, they will make recommendations to improve personal management and avoid legal issues.



The Lindenberger Group specializes in tailoring their services to each client’s needs. They know each company has different requirements and will personalize a plan according to each company’s specifications.



Call the Bucks County Human Resources firm now at 1-855-730-1049 to learn more about their services.



About The Lindenberger Group

The Lindenberger Group is a human resources consulting firm that has been helping small, mid-sized and large companies since 2001. To learn more about The Lindenberger Group please visit http://www.lindenbergergroup.com.