The Linen Group: Offering Excellent Industrial Linen and Commercial Laundry Services in Manchester

Manchester, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2021 -- The Linen Group was set up in 1987. The company specializes in linen services such as linen hire and commercial laundry. They also offer an innovative commercial laundry service in Manchester through the use of automated technology, including Radio Frequency Identification (RFID). Moreover, at The Linen Group, they hire linens for exhibitions, award evenings, conferences, weddings, dinners, as well as banquets throughout the UK, and they have been doing this for over 3 decades. They are a company dedicated to providing hotel owners and managers with reliable and customized laundry services at inexpensive prices.



Answering a query, The Linen Group's spokesperson commented, "As a 2nd-generation and family-owned laundry service provider in Manchester, at The Linen Group, we are experts at providing customized laundry services for hotels. Regardless of whether you run a national chain hotel or a family-owned boutique hotel, we guarantee that we will offer you an unmatched and life-changing commercial laundry service, as we have about 35+ years of experience in the laundry industry".



The Linen Group's laundry services are cost-effective, and their automation technology has vastly helped to lower their overhead expenses, which allows them focus on delivering top-notch products and laundry services at the most possible price. The laundry service company also has a knack for keeping long-term business relationships with their customers, as they are devoted to providing all their customers with quality and exceptional services. Without causing any delay to other processes involved in their work, they are able to handle stocktaking within few minutes via handheld scanners. People who are on the lookout for industrial linen services can get in touch with The Linen Group.



The spokesperson further added, "We are a leading company in the linen laundry industry, and we make use of top equipment when we work. With automation technology and Radio Frequency Identification, we are able to reduce manufacturing costs, wastage, and improve quality control. Our technology, along with our experience in the business of linen laundry, enables us offer not only premium but, also affordable laundry services to our customers".



As one of the first laundry service providers in Manchester to adopt innovative Radio Frequency Identification technology, The Linen Group attaches to all their linens RFID tags. This is done in order to keep account of and store a wide range of information, such as the type of linen, its last scanning location, as well as its total number of washings. For instance, this year alone, they have scanned more than 678,987 pillowcases, and have folded over 99,395 bed sheets – with such records gotten through their RFID technology, they are not only able to closely monitor their products but, also their progress as a company. And this is one of the many reasons why they are a renowned commercial laundry service for hotels in Manchester.



