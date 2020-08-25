The Linen Group Offers Commercial Laundry Solutions in Manchester

Manchester, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/25/2020 -- The Linen Group offers a wide variety of commercial laundry solutions. It was established in the year 1987 by Karl and Tina Saleem. The company has over 35 years of laundry experience thus, clients can be assured of getting excellent services from the firm. The company strives to offer quality services at affordable rates. They use innovative RFID technology to deliver professional and efficient services to their clients.



Speaking about the firm's green laundry service, the company spokesperson said, "Our Company is committed to offering environment friendly laundry services to our clients. To achieve this, we have invested in a variety of laundry equipment such as ironers and many more equipment. We have also reviewed our entire laundry process in order to achieve our goal. Through the use of bash washers, our company is able to recycle to nearly 100 % of the water entering the machine and use it elsewhere for washing. Thus, we can save water, energy and chemicals. Our company continuously looks at ways to improve its environmental performance. We work closely with suppliers to ensure that the products we purchase do the least amount of damage to the environment. Our products adhere to accreditation ISA and SA8000."



The Linen Group offers Manchester laundry services. They are a family-owned firm that provides transformative services to their clients. The company strives to guarantee 100% satisfaction to their clients. Their automation technology enables them to offer quality products and laundry services to their clients at competitive prices. The firm installs RFID chips into their products to help them analyze workflow and develop the most efficient services for its clients. Through the use of an intelligent delivery app, the company is able to provide timely delivery services.



Speaking about the firm's restaurant linen hire services, the company spokesperson said, "Our Company provides restaurants with a wide variety of quality cotton and polyester linen. All of our products are chipped with RFID technology to ensure the quality of our products. We offer customized services so as to meet client's unique requirements. Our systems are available 24/7. Thus, clients can change their delivery as and when needed. We are committed to offering reliable and cost-effective solutions."



Get affordable Manchester linen hire cost from The Linen Group. The company offers quality linens for various events such as dinners, conferences, banquets and many more. They have familiarized themselves with multiple routes around Manchester, thus enabling them to deliver their products in the shortest time possible. Since the firm's linen are chipped, clients are assured of receiving the exact quantities they ordered. The company has a team of talented customer advisors who offer personalized services to their clients.



About the Linen Group

The Linen Group offers laundry services in Manchester. Over the years, the company has invested in various items such as RFID technology, batch washers to serve their clients better.