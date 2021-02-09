The Linen Group Offers Cost-Effective Laundry Solutions

Manchester, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/09/2021 -- The Linen Group provides clients with dependable laundry solutions. They are a second-generation company that was established in 1987. The company has deep experience in the laundry business. They are dedicated to providing exceptional customer services. That's why the company has long-lasting relationships with its clients. The company uses RFID and automation technology to provide top quality products and services to its clients.



Offering insight into how can cloth table lines improve restaurant aesthetics, the company spokesperson said, "Restaurant owners need to improve their restaurant aesthetics to keep their customers coming back. They should pay attention to details to create pleasant environments for their guests. Clients can increase their business's reputation by investing in cloth table linens. Here are some ways cloth table linens improve restaurant aesthetics.The item absorbs spills and water stains. Thus, protecting one's dining furniture from damage from liquid spills. Clients can use the item to create a feeling of elegance and class in their restaurants. Those wanting to buy cloth table lines can contact us."



The Linen Group is a family-owned Manchester Laundry. They offer exceptional laundry services. Over the years, the company has invested in the latest machinery which generates energy, chemical and water efficiencies. Thus, one is assured of getting a competitively priced, value-added linen service from the company. Besides laundry services, the company offers a wide range of quality cotton and polyester linen to restaurants. Their products are chipped with RFID technology which allows them to guarantee the quality of their stock. With the company, restaurant owners are assured of getting the precise laundry level they need to keep their business running successfully.



Speaking about the trends in commercial laundry service, the company spokesperson said, "Businesses usually face challenges that require innovations to stay relevant, and commercial laundry services are no different. There are numerous trends in commercial laundry service. Many laundry used toxic detergents and excessive water to get linens spotless. Nowadays, new eco-friendly products use natural ingredients and smarter applications in harmony with energy-efficient machines that wash with less time and less water, without compromising cleaning power. Introduction of smart technology offers tracking that allows businesses to measure the economic life of linens more accurately and take measures to protect against linen loss."



Are you looking for laundry services in Manchester? The Linen Group offers transformative commercial laundry services to its clients. They are committed to providing environmentally friendly laundry solutions. The company uses continuous batch washers which recovers rinse water in the machine and can be reused in the pre-wash zones, wash zones and wetting out section. The company works closely with its suppliers to ensure its purchases do the least amount of damage to the environment as possible.



About The Linen Group

The Linen Group offers bespoke commercial laundry services in Manchester.



Contact Details

Company Name: The Linen Group

Unit 4, Shentonfield Road

Manchester, M22 4RW

Telephone: 0161 428 8099

Email: info@thelinengroup.co.uk

Website: https://www.thelinengroup.co.uk/