The Linen Group Offers Value-Added Linen Laundry Service

Manchester, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2021 -- The Linen Group is a company that offers high-quality laundry services to hoteliers in Manchester. They are equipped with the latest machinery, enabling them to provide quality, relatively affordable, and value-added linen laundry service. The machines generate water, chemical, and energy efficiencies, and thus, they pass the savings directly on to their clients. They endeavour to offers laundry service that is transparent, green, and cost-efficient.



Answering a query, the company spokesperson said, "There are various reasons that one should consider hiring commercial laundry service. One of them is that it is a service that does everything. In this case, everything is washed, dry cleaned, and folded, from the linens, mats, and staff uniforms to the curtains and fabric covers. Laundry service professional approach is simple to use, and enables one to concentrate on their core skills which allows them to focus on the demands of their organization and produce the most significant outcomes."



Get the best commercial laundry services from The Linen Group. They are a leading commercial linen laundry provider in Manchester. They only offer dependable, competitive, and bespoke laundry solutions. Their service is available for all types of clients, whether one operates a national chain hotel or owns a small boutique hotel. They have been in the business for over 35 years, and thus, by picking them as the laundry provider of choice, clients are sure to receive transformative commercial linen laundry services in Manchester. For them, they regard clients as their partners but not customers as they do believe that they flourish when their clients flourish also. Thus, they endeavour to offer excellent customer service, which has a long-lasting relationship.



The company spokesperson added, "One also has an advantage over their competitors since they know everything comes from a single source. Their laundry service will take care of their laundry, dry cleaning, ironing, repairs, and even stock management. Clients can get this service from The Linen Group. We have years of expertise and the necessary professional insight to provide high-quality laundry service on time. Our team stays toes to guarantee that each of our clients receives the correct set of services quickly and efficiently. As a reputable company, our services provide tailored laundry service that offers the best value for money."



The Linen Group has also remained at the forefront of industry changes. Their investment in current technology coupled with their industry experience allows them to offer their clients high-quality commercial laundry services in Manchester. Moreover, it has significantly reduced their operating costs, enabling them to deliver their laundry service at very competitive pricing. So, all their laundry processes are automated.



About The Linen Group

The Linen Group is a leading company that has built an enviable reputation for quality laundry service over the last 30 years with excellent customer service. Those looking for top laundry in Manchester can contact the company.



Contact Details



The Linen Group

Unit 4, Shentonfield Road

Manchester, M22 4RW

Telephone: 0161 428 8099

Email: info@thelinengroup.co.uk

Website: https://www.thelinengroup.co.uk/