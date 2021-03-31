The Linen Group Provides Excellent Laundry Services in Manchester to Hotels

Manchester, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/31/2021 -- Set up in 1987, The Linen Group offers hotel linen hire and laundry services. They are a private laundry service provider that Tarik Saleem manages. The company's facility is fitted with Magic Eye scanning and RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) technology. These technologies enable them to lower wastage, production costs, as well as facilitates quality control. The Linen Group also offers long-lasting and high-quality linens. More so, with the technology used to deliver their services, they not only can keep track of their quality but can also recognize damaged linens or those that have been overly used, this is so they can exclude them from their inventory.



Responding to a query, The Linen Group's spokesperson commented, "All our linens are integrated with RFID chips, as this helps with data generation. The data exhibits the number of linens being added, excluded, lost, consistently used, as well as those on the shelf. In 2017, we recorded that we had rendered our services to 570 rooms in Manchester through such data's simple analysis. Also, in 2019, 2895 hotel rooms were recipients of our services. We have attained a growth of 507% in 3 years, which was strictly on customer referrals. You can trust us to deliver quality services always!".



Manchester hotel owners and managements can leverage The Linen Group's local, environmentally-friendly, productive, and transparent laundry services. The company employs up-to-date machinery that helps in managing energy, chemical, and water resources. Their RFID technology helps hoteliers save costs, as it allows them to pay for only used linens without paying for the unused ones. Hoteliers in search of a reliable hotel laundry services provider can reach out to The Linen Group.



The spokesperson further added, "We offer automated laundry services that are effective and economical. Using automated technology allows us to lower the operating costs of our hotel linen laundry. This helps us to deliver top-notch products and laundry services at highly competitive prices. Every of our linens has an RFID tag, which provides information on the type of linen, location of its last scan, and the amount of washings it has gone through".



Moreover, The Linen Group is a company that has attained growth through the quality of its services and referrals from customers. With RFID technology, they have helped hotel owners handle their services better. Some of the benefits it offers include recognition of trends through analysis reports, quick stock taking via handheld scanners, transparent invoicing, creation of wash cycle reports, and access to shrinkage reports, which help find missing linens. Thus, hotel management and owners on the lookout for a laundry service provider can contact The Linen Group for their quality services.



The Linen Group provides automated laundry services and value-added linen services to hotels at moderate prices. With their RFID technology, the company ensures hoteliers receive the precise quantity and preferred colours of linen that they require. Therefore, hoteliers who are in search of one of the best laundry in Manchester have The Linen Group at their beck and call.



