The Lingerie Collection Ltd Launch a New Range of High Quality, Low Priced Women's Underwear - Christmas Delivery Still Available

Ryde, Isle of Wight -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2013 -- The Lingerie Collection Ltd is a family owned business that has been trading online via their website, www.lingerie.co.uk since 1998. The company say that they are “passionate about lingerie and finding the best designs from around the world”.



The Lingerie Collection Ltd have used their many years of experience in sourcing lingerie to put together a special collection which they say provides great value for money. The new collection is a range of non-branded, high quality, low price lingerie items and can be found by visiting www.lingerie.co.uk/the-lingerie-collection. The company say that they trust the new collection “will appeal to the discerning lingerie buyer, whether that’s somebody buying for themselves, or selecting a very special sensual gift for the one they love.”



The company say they hope that all customers will find The Lingerie Collection appealing and that they believe it’s a great place for the novice lingerie buyer to start or for the more experienced buyer add to their underwear treasure trove.



Buyers stuck for Christmas gift ideas maybe be thinking they have left it too late to order online but this is not the case when ordering from www.lingerie.co.uk, the company offers a gift wrapping service, has thousands of items in stock and offers next day UK delivery on all orders placed before 2pm. More information about returns and customer service can be found on this page.



The company invite telephone enquiries regarding any of their collections or services and can be contacted on 01983 565245, lines are open between 9.30am - 4:30pm Monday – Friday.