The List of 2012 Culinary Hall of Fame Inductions Released

Centennial, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/10/2013 -- Culinary Hall of Fame, LLC today released the Culinary Hall of Fame voting results for the calendar year of 2012.



About the Voting Process

More than 6,500 registered members at the Culinary Hall of Fame, 2,300 fans on Facebook along with 4,700 followers on Twitter voted 35 individuals and organizations into Culinary Hall of Fame during the 2012 calendar year.



The Inductees:



American Culinary Federation (Organization)

APPCA (Organization)

Batali, Mario (Celebrity Chef)

Bayless, Rick (Celebrity Chef)

Bayona (Restaurant, New Orleans, LA)

Blue Ginger (Restaurant, Wellesley, MA)

Chef Revival (Culinary Apparel Supplier)

Chefs4Students.org (Charitable Organization)

Chez Panisse (Restaurant, Berkeley, CA)

Chopped (Media: Television)

Cooky Cat (Media: Internet)

Cora, Cat (Celebrity Chef)

Culinary Institute of America (School)

De Laurentiis, Giada (Celebrity Chef)

Falkner, Elizabeth (Celebrity Chef)

Food Network Magazine (Media: Magazine)

French Laundry (Restaurant, Napa Valley)

Holiday Impossible (Ep. of Restaurant Impossible)

Hot from the Kettle (Media: Internet)

Hunt, Sonia (Media: Internet)

International Culinary Center (Culinary School)

Iron Chef America (Media: Television)

Irvine, Robert (Celebrity Chef)

Johnson & Wales College of Culinary Arts (Culinary School)

Keller, Thomas (Celebrity Chef)

Kitchen Capers (Media: Internet)

Leite's Culinaria (Media: Internet)

Morimoto. Masaharu (Celebrity Chef)

Primo (Restaurant, Rockland, ME)

Rialto (Restaurant, Cambridge, MA)

Share our Strength (Charitable Organization)

StarChefs.com (Media: Internet)

Sweetpaprika (Media: Internet)

The Reluctant Gourmet (Media: Internet)

Todd English P.U.B. (Restaurant, Las Vegas, NV)



About Culinary Hall of Fame

Our mission is to present a single, unified Hall of Fame to encompass all things culinary. We include restaurants, writers of books and magazines, television shows, chefs and food stylists, popular recipes, pioneers and visionaries in the areas from organic farming to going green or fighting obesity.



For more information: www.culinaryhalloffame.com



Other Industry related Halls of Fame:



"American Academy of Chefs Culinary Hall of Fame" (American Culinary Federation, Inc.) This hall of fame limits its inductees to retired member chefs.



"Vintner's Hall of Fame" (Culinary Institute of America) This hall of fame limits its inductees to individuals responsible for the growth of the California wine industry.



"Chefs Hall of Fame" (The Chicago Culinary Museum) This hall of fame limits its inductees to the Chicago area.



"Arizona Culinary Hall of Fame" (Scottsdale League of the Arts) This hall of fame is limits its indcutees to the Arizona area.



"Hall of Achievement" (The Institute of Culinary Education) This hall of fame is limits its inductees to ICE graduates.



"Orlando Sentinel Culinary Hall of Fame" (Orlando Sentinel) This hall of fame limits its inductees to the central Florida area.



"Colorado Culinary Hall of Fame" (American Culinary Federation, Colorado Chapter) This hall of fame limits its inductees to chefs from the Colorado area.