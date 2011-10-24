The Little School of Waldwick Launches New Website

Waldwick, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2011 -- As any parent knows, sending a child off to preschool for the first time is a memorable milestone. Many moms and dads begin thinking about and researching which preschool their child will attend long before the first day even arrives.



The Little School of Waldwick, a preschool in Bergen County New Jersey, is dedicated to educating each and every child who walks through its doors, helping them on the road to intellectual curiosity, self-direction, and positive social skills with others.



Offering a rich and dynamic preschool education in Bergen NJ The Little School of Waldwick recently launched its completely redesigned website, providing interested families with a wealth of information about the staff and curriculum as well as videos, photos, registration forms, and a new parent section.



“Our primary goal, first and foremost, is to instill a love of learning and a positive self-image,” Ms. Maria, the director of the preschool, explained.



“The Little School’s educational program has been very carefully designed to enrich each child’s development and enhance their intellectual, social, emotional and physical growth.”



When it comes to preschools in Bergen New Jersey area The Little School of Waldwick offers a dynamic learning environment taught by an experienced, friendly and enthusiastic staff who enjoys working with children. The teachers and assistants are chosen with extra care to make sure that every child has a positive preschool experience.



“We employ those who demonstrate strong communication skills and most important a passion for early childhood development and the well being of the children and families we service,” the director of the preschool explained.



More than a daycare center in Bergen NJ The Little School of Waldwick is a true preschool with themed classrooms that are very well equipped to make academic preparation fun for kids. The preschool has five themed classrooms, including a science room, a creative play room, and a math and language arts room with its own little library.



For parents who wish to visit the kindercare center in Bergen NJ The Little School of Waldwick offers tours that will allow interested families to see for themselves what a warm and positive learning environment the school offers.



About The Little School of Waldwick

The Little School of Waldwick is a quality private preschool in Waldwick in Bergen county New Jersey. The preschool offers fun learning activities and themed classrooms that enhance the learning and focus of the children, so that they are actively engaged and properly challenged at the same time. The school serves children between the ages of 2 and 6. For more information, please call 201-689-0034 or visit http://www.thelittleschoolnj.com. The Little School of Waldwick is located at 40 Franklin Turnpike, Waldwick, NJ, 07463.