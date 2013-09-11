The Little Spanish Town in St. Augustine

Saint Augustine, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2013 -- Although Spain is a considerably small country, at one point in time, it was considered to be one of the world powers. Back then, it was able to take control of a large number of areas in what was to become the United States. One of the towns that had been under their control was St. Augustine.



At present, St. Augustine is considered to be part of Northeast Florida. What makes it popular among tourists is the fact that it is the oldest continuously occupied European settlement having been occupied by the Spanish settlers in the 17th century. Because of this, St. Augustine is considered to be one of the richest cities when it comes to US history. Some of the sites that can give testament to this would include the Spanish Quarter Village, the Avero House, the Nombre De Dios, the Fountain of Youth Archeological Park, the St. Francis Barracks, and the Gonzalez-Alvarez House, to name a few. St. Augustine also offer tourists with sites and sights that belong to the British occupation as well as the Flagler and the pre-Flagler era.



If you are planning to take in all of what St. Augustine has to offer, your best bet would be to book yourself in one of the hotels in historic downtown St. Augustine. With so many of them in the area, finding one should not be a problem. However, if it is more than comfort that you are after, you might want to consider Best Western Spanish Quarters Inn.



Guests of the Best Western Spanish Quarters Inn Hotel in Saint Augustine FL can take advantage of such amenities as access to high speed Internet, use of the hot tub as well as the outdoor pool, and complimentary continental breakfast that comes with a plethora of choices.



About BEST WESTERN Spanish Quarters Inn

If you would like to book a room at this Saint Augustine Hotel Florida, all you have to do is head to http://www.indembsudan.com/8896/28.htm



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BEST WESTERN Spanish Quarters Inn

6 W Castillo Drive, Saint Augustine

Florida, 32084-3299, US

Phone: (904) 824 4457

Fax: (904) 829-8330

http://www.indembsudan.com/8896/28.htm